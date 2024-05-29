Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Invests $3.51 Million in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 38,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,512,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV owned about 0.16% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.56. 70,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,341. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $77.50 and a 1 year high of $105.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.86 and its 200 day moving average is $95.57.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

