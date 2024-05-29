Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Invests $3.03 Million in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $231,000. SouthState Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 27,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 16,779.6% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 269,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,158,000 after buying an additional 267,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.10. 575,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,264,019. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.38. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $163.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.
Vanguard Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
