Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 49,437 Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Donaldson by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 100,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after buying an additional 32,431 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Donaldson by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,816,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,045,000 after acquiring an additional 42,365 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 27,633 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,923,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Donaldson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

NYSE DCI traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.06. 134,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,309. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $75.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.31.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $876.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.34 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 28.52%. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $545,971.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 34,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,440,804.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Donaldson news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 3,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total value of $221,243.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 34,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,472.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,680 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $545,971.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 34,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,440,804.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,407 shares of company stock worth $5,817,942. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

