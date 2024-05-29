Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowers Foods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FLO

Flowers Foods Stock Down 2.5 %

FLO stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. Flowers Foods has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average of $22.94.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.93%.

Insider Transactions at Flowers Foods

In other news, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.55 per share, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,771.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $845,294.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,721.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.55 per share, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,771.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowers Foods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLO. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,583,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,749 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,016,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the third quarter valued at about $19,875,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 293.7% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 782,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,614,000 after acquiring an additional 583,749 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,518,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flowers Foods

(Get Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.