Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.00

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.
Flight Centre Travel Group Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.91.
About Flight Centre Travel Group
Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure and corporate sectors in Australia, New Zealand, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries, as well as supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets.
