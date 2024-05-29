First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:KNGZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:KNGZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 383.0% from the April 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of KNGZ stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $31.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,879. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.03. The company has a market cap of $31.30 million, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.83. First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $31.89.
First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1288 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF
About First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF
The First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (KNGZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a sector-neutral US large-cap index selected and weighted based on dividend history and yield. KNGZ was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is issued by First Trust.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.