First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:KNGZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:KNGZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 383.0% from the April 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of KNGZ stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $31.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,879. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.03. The company has a market cap of $31.30 million, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.83. First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $31.89.

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1288 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF

About First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $544,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $734,000.

The First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (KNGZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a sector-neutral US large-cap index selected and weighted based on dividend history and yield. KNGZ was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is issued by First Trust.

