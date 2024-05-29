First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the April 30th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 222.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 50,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,928 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 64.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 138,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,790,000 after buying an additional 54,261 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,003,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 35.6% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FDT stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.33. 4,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,444. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.96. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $46.90 and a one year high of $57.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.51.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

About First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1962 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of international, developed-market stocks, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted in tiers. FDT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

