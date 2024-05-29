Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.60 and last traded at $24.60. Approximately 2,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 8,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.71.
Finward Bancorp Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $106.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average of $23.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $25.26 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Finward Bancorp will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Finward Bancorp Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNWD. Global Financial Private Client LLC purchased a new position in Finward Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Finward Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $612,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Finward Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Finward Bancorp by 257.6% during the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 354,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,729,000 after acquiring an additional 255,595 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Finward Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.59% of the company’s stock.
About Finward Bancorp
Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Finward Bancorp
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- What is Naked Short Selling? A Complete Overview
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Energy Sector Dip Presents a Compelling Buying Opportunity
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- The Rate Cut Party is Postponed, Not for These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Finward Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finward Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.