Fiduciary Trust Co Trims Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Fiduciary Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,088 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $5,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $396,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.84. 204,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,245. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.61. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $47.10 and a twelve month high of $60.34.

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

