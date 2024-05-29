Fiduciary Trust Co Reduces Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Fiduciary Trust Co cut its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $2.03 on Wednesday, reaching $216.16. 4,175,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,701,192. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $225.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.15.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

