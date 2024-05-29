Fiduciary Trust Co Reduces Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Fiduciary Trust Co trimmed its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $7,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,405,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,303,000 after buying an additional 28,475 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,199,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,482,000 after acquiring an additional 48,095 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $512,190,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 919,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,935,000 after acquiring an additional 65,891 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lowered IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $580.38.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $7.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $498.35. 457,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,182. The company has a fifty day moving average of $509.11 and a 200 day moving average of $525.29. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $583.39. The company has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. On average, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 161 shares in the company, valued at $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

