Fiduciary Trust Co Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fiduciary Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.13. The company had a trading volume of 25,356,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,240,449. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.48. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

