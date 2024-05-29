Fiduciary Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Fiduciary Trust Co cut its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter valued at $281,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Argus decreased their target price on Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.35.

NYSE:PLD remained flat at $105.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,945,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.76 and a 200 day moving average of $122.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

