Fiduciary Trust Co Has $4.33 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Fiduciary Trust Co trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,550,000. CAP Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $702,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 507.5% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 34,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 28,671 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $81.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,492,966 shares. The firm has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.02. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

