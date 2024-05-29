Fiduciary Trust Co Cuts Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Fiduciary Trust Co decreased its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,336 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 380,558 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $113,983,000 after purchasing an additional 16,087 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,827 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,405,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.1 %

CI traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $332.92. 2,917,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $350.21 and a 200 day moving average of $324.13. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total value of $833,900.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,699,629.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total transaction of $833,900.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,438 shares in the company, valued at $117,699,629.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,366 shares of company stock worth $24,750,755 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

