Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Short Interest Up 370.1% in May

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a growth of 370.1% from the April 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Fibra Danhos Stock Performance
GRFFF stock remained flat at $1.20 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21. Fibra Danhos has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $1.20.
Fibra Danhos Company Profile
