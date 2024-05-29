Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Short Interest Up 370.1% in May

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a growth of 370.1% from the April 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Fibra Danhos Stock Performance

GRFFF stock remained flat at $1.20 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21. Fibra Danhos has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $1.20.

Fibra Danhos Company Profile

We are a Mexican trust constituted, primarily, to develop, own, lease, operate, and acquire iconic and premier-quality commercial real estate assets in Mexico. Our objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to our CBFI holders, over the long-term, through stable cash distributions and the appreciation of our property values.

