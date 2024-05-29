Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Shares Down 39%

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 39% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 156,207,148 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 94,466,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $28.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Free Report) by 13,329.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499,999 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 71.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

