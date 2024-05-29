Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $46.78

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$46.78 and traded as high as C$46.80. Exchange Income shares last traded at C$45.80, with a volume of 19,702 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$63.94.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.79. The stock has a market cap of C$2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.53.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$601.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$602.66 million. Exchange Income had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 10.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Exchange Income Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.33%.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

