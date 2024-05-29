Exchange Income Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.22 (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
Exchange Income Price Performance
TSE EIF opened at C$45.02 on Wednesday. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of C$42.05 and a twelve month high of C$55.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$47.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$46.79.
Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.03. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of C$601.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$602.66 million. Research analysts anticipate that Exchange Income will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.
About Exchange Income
Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.
