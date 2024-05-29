Exchange Income Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.22 (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

TSE EIF opened at C$45.02 on Wednesday. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of C$42.05 and a twelve month high of C$55.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$47.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$46.79.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.03. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of C$601.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$602.66 million. Research analysts anticipate that Exchange Income will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EIF shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$63.94.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

