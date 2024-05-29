EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) President Matthew David Feierstein Sells 4,582 Shares

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) President Matthew David Feierstein sold 4,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $46,553.12. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,305,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,425,017.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matthew David Feierstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Matthew David Feierstein sold 1,270 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $11,430.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 2,093 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $20,113.73.

Shares of EverCommerce stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 112,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,106. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -47.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. EverCommerce Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $12.47.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $170.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EVCM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in EverCommerce in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

