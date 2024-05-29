EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Sells $147,340.32 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 14,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $147,340.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,979,999.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,016 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $36,144.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Eric Richard Remer sold 3,794 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $36,460.34.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

NASDAQ EVCM traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $9.93. 112,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,106. EverCommerce Inc. has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -47.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $170.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EverCommerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Further Reading

