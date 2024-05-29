Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.49 Per Share, Noble Financial Forecasts

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Noble Financial lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Euroseas in a report issued on Friday, May 24th. Noble Financial analyst M. Heim now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $2.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.55. The consensus estimate for Euroseas’ current full-year earnings is $11.64 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Euroseas’ Q1 2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS.
ESEA stock opened at $37.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.88. Euroseas has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $42.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.66.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Euroseas during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Euroseas by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Euroseas by 3,282.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Euroseas during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. 6.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt.
