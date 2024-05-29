Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 187.7% from the April 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euro Tech in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.
