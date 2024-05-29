Euro Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $39.99 Million (EUROC)

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 28th. Over the last seven days, Euro Coin has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Euro Coin has a total market cap of $39.99 million and $1.50 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Euro Coin token can currently be bought for $1.08 or 0.00001575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Euro Coin Profile

Euro Coin’s launch date was May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 37,061,729 tokens. Euro Coin’s official website is www.circle.com. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Euro Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EURC) is a stablecoin pegged to the Euro, offering less volatility. It’s part of the Circle platform, enabling near-instant, low-cost payments worldwide. EURC unlocks possibilities for multi-currency digital finance and near-instant foreign exchange. Along with USDC, it enables global payments in local currencies. EURC was created by Circle Internet Financial, issuer of USDC.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euro Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Euro Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

