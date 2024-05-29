ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGL) Short Interest Down 96.2% in May

ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the April 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ESGL Stock Down 1.0 %

ESGL stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.01. 26,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,237. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57. ESGL has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $24.72.

ESGL Company Profile

ESGL Holdings Limited provides waste solutions. It regenerates industrial waste into circular products using technologies and renewable energy. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Singapore.

