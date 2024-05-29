Ergo Price Down 6.2% Over Last Week (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Ergo has a market cap of $88.71 million and $776,011.62 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ergo has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00001742 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,466.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.23 or 0.00692756 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.67 or 0.00124054 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00008768 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00044985 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.49 or 0.00209782 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00057381 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.32 or 0.00092393 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 75,505,827 coins and its circulating supply is 75,505,719 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

