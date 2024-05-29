Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s Q4 2025 Earnings (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Canadian Natural Resources in a report issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ FY2026 earnings at $7.42 EPS.
Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C($0.03). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of C$8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.17 billion.
Get Our Latest Analysis on CNQ
Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 0.8 %
TSE:CNQ opened at C$105.67 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$69.83 and a twelve month high of C$112.99. The company has a market cap of C$113.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$105.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$94.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83.
Insider Activity at Canadian Natural Resources
In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Calvin John Bast sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.62, for a total value of C$366,058.88. In other news, Senior Officer Calvin John Bast sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.62, for a total transaction of C$366,058.88. Also, Senior Officer Erin Louise Lunn sold 3,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.59, for a total value of C$130,419.35. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 329,760 shares of company stock valued at $32,343,848. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Canadian Natural Resources Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.17%.
About Canadian Natural Resources
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Natural Resources
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.