Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s Q4 2025 Earnings (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Canadian Natural Resources in a report issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ FY2026 earnings at $7.42 EPS.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C($0.03). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of C$8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.17 billion.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$110.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$94.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$111.47.

TSE:CNQ opened at C$105.67 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$69.83 and a twelve month high of C$112.99. The company has a market cap of C$113.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$105.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$94.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Calvin John Bast sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.62, for a total value of C$366,058.88. In other news, Senior Officer Calvin John Bast sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.62, for a total transaction of C$366,058.88. Also, Senior Officer Erin Louise Lunn sold 3,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.59, for a total value of C$130,419.35. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 329,760 shares of company stock valued at $32,343,848. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.17%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

