EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

EPR traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.49. 528,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,136. The company has a current ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $49.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.64.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,691,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,791 shares during the period. Rush Island Management LP raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1,022.5% during the third quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 1,026,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,623,000 after purchasing an additional 934,674 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth $42,761,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter worth $7,429,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,366,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,504,000 after purchasing an additional 109,144 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

