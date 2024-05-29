ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Short Interest Update

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,700 shares, a growth of 2,517.5% from the April 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ENDRA Life Sciences Trading Down 3.0 %

ENDRA Life Sciences stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.27. 11,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,319. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.95. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $2.79.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technologies to improve the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company is developing thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that uses radio frequency pulses to generate ultrasonic waves in tissue to create high-contrast images for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in tissue composition, temperature monitoring, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

