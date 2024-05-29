EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX) Director David Johnson Sells 59,400 Shares

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX – Get Free Report) Director David Johnson sold 59,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.80, for a total transaction of C$166,219.02.

EMX Royalty Stock Down 0.4 %

EMX Royalty stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.77. 63,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,157. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.20, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 0.94. EMX Royalty Co. has a 52-week low of C$1.91 and a 52-week high of C$2.92. The firm has a market cap of C$312.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.25 and a beta of 0.79.

EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of C$10.27 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that EMX Royalty Co. will post 0.2488647 earnings per share for the current year.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and iron deposits, as well as battery, precious, and base metals.

