Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises about 2.1% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.56.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $1.37 on Tuesday, reaching $112.05. 2,209,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,743,121. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

