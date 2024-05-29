Elevatus Welath Management Takes $230,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Elevatus Welath Management bought a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 776 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 863 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 5,331 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,678 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD traded down $4.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.55. 4,320,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,310,497. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.32. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $182.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.78.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

