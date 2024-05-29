Elevatus Welath Management Purchases Shares of 6,080 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in Bank of America by 98.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.70.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.33. The stock had a trading volume of 31,209,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,204,820. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $39.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

