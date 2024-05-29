Elevatus Welath Management Invests $243,000 in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,654,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,651,000 after acquiring an additional 13,777,689 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 134.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,689,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,935 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,203,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,565,000 after buying an additional 5,680,656 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,203,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680,656 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,506,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247,002 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RXRX shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 10th.
Shares of RXRX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,568,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,215,143. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.65. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.85.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a negative net margin of 765.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $241,851.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,272,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,710,076.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Tina Marriott sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $86,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 639,982 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,806.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $241,851.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,272,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,710,076.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 299,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,872,767. 15.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.
