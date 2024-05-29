Elevatus Welath Management Has $3.76 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Elevatus Welath Management raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1,270.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,432 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,379 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.7% of Elevatus Welath Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Elevatus Welath Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. RS Crum Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $13,876,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Visa by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,792,240 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $987,345,000 after purchasing an additional 57,525 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,101,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Visa by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,526,181 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,438,741,000 after buying an additional 566,737 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V traded down $3.37 on Tuesday, reaching $271.12. 6,212,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,321,552. The firm has a market cap of $495.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.48. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.14 and a 52 week high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.76.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

