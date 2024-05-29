Elevatus Welath Management Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Elevatus Welath Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.48. 1,850,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,031,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $111.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.26.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
