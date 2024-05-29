Elevatus Welath Management Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Elevatus Welath Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.48. 1,850,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,031,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $111.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.26.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.