Electroneum Price Hits $0.0033 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $60.00 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001702 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,972,972,455 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.