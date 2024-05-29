Electroneum (ETN) Price Reaches $0.0032

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 29th. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $58.01 million and $933,206.29 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001787 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,973,035,955 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars.

