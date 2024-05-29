Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$20.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$14.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.95% from the company’s previous close.

ELD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$17.25 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$13.40 to C$16.80 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.60.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ELD

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

ELD traded up C$0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$22.21. The company had a trading volume of 203,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,027. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of C$11.38 and a 1 year high of C$22.58. The company has a market cap of C$4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$347.78 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 11.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 1.4664843 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eldorado Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.25, for a total value of C$34,675.00. In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 1,900 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.25, for a total transaction of C$34,675.00. Also, Director George Raymond Burns sold 13,434 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total transaction of C$199,806.57. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 282,112 shares of company stock valued at $5,643,994. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.