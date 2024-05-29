Elastic (ESTC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $327.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.48 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 4.63%. On average, analysts expect Elastic to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic Trading Down 4.6 %

ESTC opened at $100.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.76 and a beta of 0.92. Elastic has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $136.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.60 and a 200 day moving average of $107.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Elastic from $105.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Elastic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Elastic from $185.00 to $154.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Elastic from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Elastic from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Elastic

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 15,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,629,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,618,190.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 15,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,629,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,618,190.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $140,436.06. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,518,714 shares in the company, valued at $480,022,988.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 962,440 shares of company stock valued at $94,535,764 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.