Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Short Interest Update

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,100 shares, an increase of 94.5% from the April 30th total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 407,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Eguana Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Eguana Technologies stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Eguana Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02.

About Eguana Technologies

See Also

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

