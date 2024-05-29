Eckoh (LON:ECK) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $39.10

Eckoh plc (LON:ECK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 39.10 ($0.50) and traded as low as GBX 36.26 ($0.46). Eckoh shares last traded at GBX 36.99 ($0.47), with a volume of 153,484 shares trading hands.

Eckoh Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 39.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £104.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,607.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.12.

About Eckoh

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement data and payment security solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers CallGuard, a telephone payment security product for securing phone payments; Secure Call Recording solution to record and redact customer conversations securely; Payment IVR solution enables customers to make payments over the phone using self-service automation; Secure Chat and ChatGuard solution; Digital Payments that enables secure payments through any channel; and DataGuard that protects sensitive data from security or fraud risk.

