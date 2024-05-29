EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on EchoStar from $14.25 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on EchoStar from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EchoStar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of SATS stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,199,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,973. EchoStar has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $24.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.09.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.23). EchoStar had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that EchoStar will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Defranco purchased 110,000 shares of EchoStar stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 306,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,137,699.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 55.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SATS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in EchoStar in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EchoStar in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

