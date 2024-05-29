ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.40

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.40 and traded as high as $0.41. ECA Marcellus Trust I shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 22,400 shares traded.
ECA Marcellus Trust I Stock Down 2.9 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.00.
About ECA Marcellus Trust I
ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
