Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, an increase of 246.8% from the April 30th total of 23,100 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 83,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Eastside Distilling Stock Performance

NASDAQ EAST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.98. The company had a trading volume of 18,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,170. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Eastside Distilling has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $8.22.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 million. Equities analysts predict that Eastside Distilling will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Eastside Distilling from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning + Printing. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.

