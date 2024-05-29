Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Dynatronics Price Performance
NASDAQ:DYNT opened at $0.42 on Friday. Dynatronics has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.40.
Dynatronics Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dynatronics
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.