Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:DYNT opened at $0.42 on Friday. Dynatronics has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

