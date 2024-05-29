DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. DuPont de Nemours makes up 2.4% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $9,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD stock traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $82.11. 5,114,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,026,884. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.64 and its 200 day moving average is $73.11. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The company has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of 100.14, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.40.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,193 shares of company stock worth $1,726,655 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

