Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Duke Energy by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,010,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,030,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,468,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $923,907,000 after buying an additional 492,011 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,515,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,599,000 after buying an additional 842,458 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,113,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $787,328,000 after buying an additional 42,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,918,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $698,923,000 after buying an additional 144,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,253.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $409.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,695 shares of company stock worth $2,750,815. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.46.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $100.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.87. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $104.60. The company has a market capitalization of $77.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 103.02%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

