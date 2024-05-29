Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Declares Dividend of $0.06

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0609 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of DRETF stock opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.59.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- What is Naked Short Selling? A Complete Overview
- Why Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Energy Sector Dip Presents a Compelling Buying Opportunity
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- The Rate Cut Party is Postponed, Not for These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.