Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Short Interest Update

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 801,900 shares, an increase of 97.0% from the April 30th total of 407,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.3 days.

Dr. Martens Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Dr. Martens stock opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. Dr. Martens has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.14.

Get Dr. Martens alerts:

About Dr. Martens

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.