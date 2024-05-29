Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Short Interest Update

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 801,900 shares, an increase of 97.0% from the April 30th total of 407,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.3 days.
Dr. Martens Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of Dr. Martens stock opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. Dr. Martens has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.14.
About Dr. Martens
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dr. Martens
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- What is Naked Short Selling? A Complete Overview
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Energy Sector Dip Presents a Compelling Buying Opportunity
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- The Rate Cut Party is Postponed, Not for These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.